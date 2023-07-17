Before starting your participation in the Leagues Cup, Chivas de Guadalajara held a friendly match at the Akron Stadium against Athletic Bilbao of the Spanish first division. He sacred herdin tremendous shape beat the Basque team for score of 2-0 with goals from Pável Pérez and Yael Padilla.
On December 11, 2022, both squads met in a first match at San Mamés; this duel ended with a score of 2-0 with goals from Sánchez and Berenguer. Due to the fact that after the two matches were played there was an overall draw, the Árbol de Gernika trophy was decided in a penalty shootout.
In this instance, Chivas de Guadalajara won by a score of 4-2. Veljko Paunovic’s team doesn’t believe in anyone and got a very good result against an important LaLiga squad.
The Serbian coach sent elements that have not had much participation in the 2023 Opening of the MX League, such as Alejandro Mayorga, Pável Pérez, Zahid Muñoz and Ronaldo Cisneros, to start. Likewise, this meeting served to see the expected debuts of two reinforcements for this season: Erick Gutiérrez and Óscar Whalley.
Alexis Vega also reappeared in this friendly duel, who missed the first three matches of the tournament due to injury.
