Club Deportivo Guadalajara is in preseason and they hope to be able to assemble their squad in the best way so that Veljko Paunovic You may have more options to reinstall them in a final.
At the moment, the rojiblanco team has one loss, that of the central defender Luis Olivas and has two reinforcements, the goalkeeper Oscar Whalley and the front center Ricardo Marin. More reinforcements are expected and although there have been some rumors, it was only in the recent press conference that the strategist revealed the position that he most seeks to reinforce.
But, in turn, some areas could well be reinforced with players from the basic forces and not necessarily signings.
“Out of respect for the teams, I don’t like to talk about proper names, we must strengthen some areas and we are working. I want fast wingers who can win individual duels, we will try to empower the people we have at home and explore the possibility of reinforcing ourselves ”.”
– Veljko Paunovic.
Do not forget to follow us also on our Instagram account, 90min_enand our Twitter account, @90minespanol!
There has been talk of the possibility of the Sacred Flock to reinforce their midfield and the names that have been mentioned are Fidel Ambriz of Club León and Luis Chavez from Pachuca.
Despite the arrival of Ricardo Marinthe offensive of the Guadalajara team is still not a guarantee, for this reason rumors a few days ago indicated interest in Alan Pulido and Carlos candleBut those chances seem pretty far off right now. Above all, Polished that he would already be very close to signing with the Celeste Machine.
Another player they have in their sights is the U-23 youth, Luca Martinez Dupuybut they have not offered enough to get their services.
“According to sources linked to the institution to Super Deportivo, the cast of Guadalajara offered 800,000 dollars for 75% of the pass. However, Rosario Central considered it insufficient and replied that they want close to 3 million dollars for their transfer.” “
– Cesar Luis Merlo.
#Chivas #Guadalajara #Apertura #positions #reinforced #signings
Leave a Reply