Chivas de Guadalajara has had a start in the Liga MX Clausura 2024 tournament that is still difficult to qualify. On the one hand, the Sacred Flock has only one draw and one defeat, that is, one point out of a possible six. On the other hand, the game played by Fernando Gago's team has had flashes of quality.
This Friday, January 26, the red and white team will visit Xolos de Tijuana at the Mictlán Stadium. The canines are desperate for a victory and will seek to assert their home advantage against the chiverío.
The statistics are clear: Chivas de Guadalajara has been superior to Xolos in recent years. In their five most recent matches, the Flock has four wins and just one draw.
For matchday 3 of the Liga MX Clausura 2023 tournament, Fernando Gago will be able to count on practically his entire squad. Chivas does not currently have suspended players.
The Argentine coach will not be able to count on Carlos Cisneros, who has not yet fully recovered from his torn cruciate ligament.
Isaac Brizuela is another player who was not included in the call to face the canines. The 'Bunny' was injured from training at the beginning of the month and it seems that he has not yet fully recovered.
Through their social networks, Chivas de Guadalajara announced the hiring of Javier 'Chicharito' Hernández. The forward has not played for almost eight months due to the cruciate ligament injury he suffered during his time as a LA Galaxy player.
Therefore, he will not be considered for this weekend's duel. 'Chicharito' assured that he would debut in February, but there is still no specific date for him to have his first minutes on his return to the Flock.
