Xolos from Tijuana will receive Chivas de Guadalajara at the Mictlán Stadium next Friday, July 12, in a match corresponding to matchday 2 of the 2024 Apertura tournament of the Liga MXThe Sacred Flock comes to this match as the favorite to take home the three points due to their recent history against Xolaje, but on the border almost anything can happen.
In the last 10 clashes between these teams, Chivas has a clear hegemony: the Sacred Flock has six wins, three draws and just one loss. The last time the fronterizos beat the rojiblancos was in the already distant Apertura 2019.
Below we tell you which Chivas de Guadalajara players will not be available for this match against Xolos de Tijuana.
For this match against Xolos, Fernando Gago will be able to use practically all the players in the squad. Currently, the red-and-white team does not have any suspended players.
In the injury department, Chivas also does not have a large number of casualties. Among the players who will not be available for the match against Xolos is Raúl Martínez.
Chivas will also be without Daniel Aguirre, one of its new signings for the 2024 Apertura, who underwent surgery. Pável Pérez is also in doubt as he is recovering from a muscle injury.
