Club Deportivo Guadalajara finally achieved its first victory in the Clausura 2024 tournament on Matchday 4 against Toluca FC, winning 3-2 at the Akron Stadium, reaching five points, the product of two draws, one loss and one win; That way they will reach Matchday 5 with the aim of maintaining positive inertia.
At the outset it must be mentioned that the team Fernando Gago There are no sanctions and in the matter of injuries last night at Akron, a new casualty in the medium-long term emerged, in addition to Isaac Brizuela, Carlos Cisneros and Javier Hernandezwho are out of action due to their respective injuries, are joined by Gilberto Sepulveda who will undergo surgery on the left cheekbone.
That is why we mentioned in detail the injured and suspended players that the Sacred Flock will have for Date 5 this Sunday, February 4 at the Alfonso Lastras Stadium at 7:00 p.m. against Atlético de San Luis.
The Guadalajara team does not have any suspensions due to expulsions or accumulation of cards, or off-field behavior. However, if you have a list of injured players with severe injuries, depending on the case, some are already on their way out and others still have several weeks left to return to the fields.
In the case of Carlos Cisneros He is already in the final stretch of his recovery from a torn cruciate ligament, but he still has a few months left and it is expected that he will be able to return by the end of May.
Isaac Brizuela He had discomfort in the back of his right leg and was diagnosed with tendinopathy of the common hamstring tendon. It is estimated that he will be able to return by the end of February.
Javier Hernandez He is ruled out for the entire month of February, but could have his first minutes after his knee injury in March.
Finally, the most recent case occurred last night in Akron when Gilberto Sepulveda suffered a severe collision with his partner Mateo Chavez at minute 35 of the match.
The two red-and-white players went for the ball at the same time, but they did not realize how close the other was and their heads ended up colliding. He 'tiba'He was the one who suffered damage and will undergo surgery tomorrow on his left cheekbone and it is estimated that he will be out for six to eight weeks.
