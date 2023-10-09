Chivas I was not going through a good time. Between football complications, injuries to important players and indiscipline of elements that, until a few months ago, more than one already saw in Europe, they had to face the Atlas of Guadalajara in one more edition of the classic Guadalajara.
However, they not only won the match, but they did so decisively. Beating the Rojinegros 4-1 in a duel that no one expected, and they are already in sixth place in the general table. Since it gives direct access to the quarterfinals.
Despite the victory, not everything was smiles for Chivas. And their goalkeeper: ‘Tala’ Rangel, who was only twenty-three years old, had to leave after suffering a fracture of the zygomatic arch. His rehabilitation process is expected to last several weeks…even months.
The loss of José Raúl Rangel Aguilar is added to that of his teammates José Juan Macías, who continues to recover from his injury, Carlos Cisneros, who is already ruled out for the remainder of the year, and the elements that were separated from the squad. indefinite due to conduct that goes against the values of the institution: Cristián Calderón, Alexis Vega and Raúl Martínez.
With these absences, the Sacred Flock will try to add three next Friday, October 20, 2023, when they visit the team of the Pueblawho have also just won their last game, against the bottom of the competition: the Hidrorayos del Necaxa.
#Chivas #Guadalajara #injured #suspended #Puebla #J13 #Apertura