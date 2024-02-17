Chivas de Guadalajara will be measured at Necaxa on matchday 9 of the Clausura 2024 tournament of the Liga MX. Due to the saturated calendar, this duel will be brought forward to Tuesday, February 20.
The duel looks to be even. Los Rayos remain undefeated in Clausura 2024, with two wins and five draws. The Sacred Flock, for its part, has three wins, three draws and one loss.
Chivas de Guadalajara comes from a draw against Mazatlán FC that tastes like defeat. The red and white team had a comfortable advantage until the cannoneros equalized them in the final minutes of the duel.
Below we tell you which Chivas players will not be available for this midweek duel against the hydrocalids of Necaxa.
Fernando Gago will not be able to count on several players for the match against Necaxa. Among these players are Gilberto Sepúlveda and José Juan Macías, who are out due to injury.
Javier 'Chicharito' Hernández continues with his recovery process, so he will not yet be able to see minutes with the rojiblancos.
It is also not clear if Carlos Cisneros will be available, even on the bench, for the match.
In the suspended department, Chivas will not be able to count on Yael Padilla, who was sent off against Mazatlán in the matchday 7 duel.
#Chivas #Guadalajara #injured #suspended #Necaxa #Clausura
