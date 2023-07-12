Next Thursday the Chivas team will be playing their match corresponding to matchday 3 of the 2023 Apertura Tournament, when they will face Rayos del Necaxa.
The Guadalajara team is living a good moment in the tournament, where they have won two consecutive victories, playing a good role on the pitch and convincing their fans.
In this game of the third date of the contest, they are emerging as the broad favorites to take the three points, which would keep them at the top of the general table. However, those from Aguascalientes will seek to surprise and get their first three points of the semester.
For his part, as far as absences due to injury or suspension are concerned, coach Veljko Paunovic continues without power to his entire squad, since although it is true that there are no suspended players, elements such as Roberto ‘Louse’ Alvarado and Zahid Munoz They remain focused on the Mexican team, each one in their respective category.
Also, the injured are Alexis Vega, Carlos Cisneros and Jose Juan Maciasthese two will miss the rest of the tournament, so they would reappear in 2024.
For his part, the case of Alexis Vega is more encouraging, since he has gradually left behind the discomfort in his right knee, which is why it is expected that he will be ready for the friendly match against Athletic Club to be played next Sunday.
