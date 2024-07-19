Chivas de Guadalajara will face Mazatlán in matchday 4 of the 2024 Apertura tournament of the Liga MX. The Rebaño Sagrado will host the Cañoneros at the Akron Stadium on Saturday, July 20. On paper, the Rebaño Sagrado seems to be the favorite to take the victory, but the Sinaloans will not be easy prey.
Over the years, these teams have faced each other a total of eight times. Chivas de Guadalajara has four victories, two wins for Mazatlán and two draws.
Below we tell you which players from the Sacred Flock will not be available for the match against Mazatlán due to injury or suspension.
For the match against Mazatlán on matchday 4 of the Apertura 2024, Fernando Gago will be able to count on practically his entire squad. The red-and-white team does not have any players suspended this week.
On the subject of injuries, Chivas de Guadalajara will not be able to count on youngster Raúl Martínez, who is still recovering from an anterior cruciate ligament injury.
In this same setting is Pável Pérez, one of Gago’s favorite elements.
The Mexican midfielder has not fully recovered from a muscle injury he suffered in the preseason and, for this reason, has not been considered for the start of the Apertura 2024.
More news about Liga MX
#Chivas #Guadalajara #injured #suspended #Mazatlán #Apertura
Leave a Reply