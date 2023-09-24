The first half of the Apertura 2023 tournament of the Liga MX It has been a real roller coaster for Chivas de Guadalajara. The Sacred Flock started the season with three consecutive victories, but four more recent games have added four matches without desire (three losses and a draw). Veljko Paunovic’s team is not having a good time, but in midweek they will have a golden opportunity to get out of the slump.
The red and white team will receive Mazatlán FC this Tuesday, September 26 at the Akron Stadium, in an early duel on matchday 11. The Sinaloans are one of the weakest teams in the competition and could be the perfect rival to break the bad streak of results.
For this duel, Paunovic will be able to count on practically his entire squad. José Juan Macías and Carlos Cisneros cannot be taken into account because they are still recovering from a serious injury: torn cruciate ligament.
Víctor Guzmán and Alexis Vega, two elements that have been affected by injuries this semester, had minutes against Pachuca and are looking to find their rhythm. Everything indicates that they will be taken into account against Mazatlán and will be active.
For this duel, Chivas de Guadalajara does not have sanctioned players, so the Serbian coach will be able to use almost his entire squad.
#Chivas #Guadalajara #injured #suspended #Mazatlán #J11 #Apertura