Chivas de Guadalajara will face Club León on matchday 11 of the Clausura 2024 tournament of the Liga MX. The Sacred Flock has not been able to be consistent this semester and, despite some good displays, is in ninth place in the general table.
The red and whites will face some diminished and irregular emeralds. The team led by Fernando Gago has 15 points while the Panzasverdes have 11 points.
More news about Lig MX
The two teams have to start adding three to get fully into the fight for the postseason and settle into a good position.
Below we will tell you which Chivas de Guadalajara players will not be available for the duel against León on matchday 11 of Clausura 2024.
Chivas de Guadalajara will face this duel after the midweek match against Club América in the Concacaf Champions Cup.
There are some doubts for this weekend's duel against La Fiera. Pável Pérez and José Castillo could miss the match against the Esmeraldas due to physical discomfort.
The good news for the rojiblancos is that they do not have suspended players and that both Javier Hernández and José Juan Macías are ready to have minutes.
CONTINUE READING: All the UEFA Champions League finals of the 21st Century, ranked
#Chivas #Guadalajara #injured #suspended #León #J11 #Clausura
Leave a Reply