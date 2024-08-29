After the break for the Leagues Cup, the Chivas de Guadalajara They returned in good rhythm to the Liga MX and they did it with a very decent draw against Tigers at the Volcano, where they once again showed defensive solidity and mitigated the criticism after the last few games.
The set of Fernando Gago He has been able to make up for several absences and is now aiming for the Braves of Juarez to return to the path of victory, as it is a team with only one point and stuck in the penultimate place in the standings.
Below we tell you all the details about the absences of Chivas for the duel against Juarez this weekend, as well as the schedule and when to watch the match live, one with which Guadalajara could get into the top spots again.
In total there are five casualties that Fernando Gago has in the Chivas for the match against Bravos de Juárez; however, two of them will be present for the rest of the tournament due to torn ligaments: Raul Martinez and Luis Olivas.
Added to these already customary absences is that of Jesus Chiquete Orozcowho continues training away from the squad and plans to return next week against América.
In the same way, Carlos Cisneros He has a muscle injury that has kept him away from training in Verde Valle, so he will not be available against Juárez.
Finally, it was the own Chicharito Hernandez who confirmed that he will not be available either because he is recovering from the same injury as the Charal Cisnerosso the Mexican battering ram remains isolated from the Sacred Flockone more week.
The Chivas will receive the Braves of Juarez This Saturday, August 31st at 5:05 p.m., on the field of the Akron Stadium, the red and white team will try to make the most of its home advantage to defeat the border team.
Don’t forget to follow us on our Instagram account as well, 90min_enand our Twitter account, @90minespanol!
More news about Chivas
#Chivas #Guadalajara #injured #suspended #Juárez #Matchday #Apertura
Leave a Reply