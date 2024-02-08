Club Deportivo Guadalajara is gaining regularity thanks to Fernando Gago and that is why he will seek to achieve his third consecutive victory in the 2024 Clausura Tournament of the MX League, and what better than in front of his fans when he receives FC Juárez on the corresponding Matchday 6 this Saturday, February 10 at 5:05 p.m. from the Stadium Akron.
After five dates they reached eight points, the result of two draws, one defeat and two wins, the last two games with victories over Toluca and Atlético de San Luis, in addition to a victory away from home in their debut in the Concacaf Champions Cup 2024 in front of forge 1-3; The team will reach Matchday 6 with the aim of staying on the path to victory.
At the outset it must be mentioned that the team does not have suspended players and in the matter of injured players there are Gilberto Sepúlveda, Isaac Brizuela, Carlos Cisneros and Javier Hernandezwho are out of action due to their respective injuries.
That is why we mentioned in detail the injured and suspended players that the Sacred Flock will have for Date 6 this Saturday, February 10 at the Akron Stadium at 5:05 p.m. against FC Juárez.
The template Fernando Gago There are no suspensions due to expulsions or accumulation of cards so far, nor off-field behavior. However, if you have a list of injured players with severe injuries, depending on the case, some are already on their way out and others still have several weeks left to return to the fields.
In the case of Carlos Cisneros He is still recovering from a torn cruciate ligament, but he still has a few months left and it is expected that he will be able to return by the end of May.
Isaac Brizuela He had discomfort in the back of his right leg and was diagnosed with tendinopathy of the common hamstring tendon. It is estimated that he will be able to return by the end of February.
Javier Hernandez He is ruled out for the entire month of February, but he could have his first minutes after his knee injury in March if the coaching staff sees it appropriate.
Last week the most recent victim was the central defender, Gilberto Sepulveda who suffered a severe collision with his partner Mateo Chavez and he underwent surgery for a fracture in his face, his return is subject to his evolution, but he estimates that it will be several weeks.
