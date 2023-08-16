This Friday the activity of Mexican soccer returns, after the Leagues Cup is about to come to an end after almost a month since its inception.
The Chivas del Guadalajara team has already forgotten the bad step they experienced in said competition, where they were eliminated at the first exchange, after losing their two games against Cincinnati and Sporting Kansas City, respectively.
Now, those led by the Serbian coach Veljko Paunovic want to continue the good run in this incipient tournament, where they are undefeated and have 3 consecutive victories, where they defeated León, Atlético San Luis and Necaxa.
Unfortunately, the rojiblanco team is depleted and is a ‘hospital’, since they have 4 casualties due to injury: Jose Juan Macias, Carlos Cisneros and Christian Calderon.
The first two will miss the remainder of the semester, while “Chicote” was injured in a training session of the anterior rectus of his right leg, so he will not be able to be ready for the game against the Braves de Juárez.
Veljko Paunovic will use the Mexican Alejandro Mayorga, who is still crying out for a chance in the starting eleven, and now he has a golden opportunity to try to fill the helmsman’s eye.
From then on, there are no footballers suspended for this commitment, so the rojiblancos will try to leave everything on the pitch to achieve their fourth consecutive victory in the tournament, where they seek to reach a new final.
