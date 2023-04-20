Club Deportivo Guadalajara managed to overcome the small bump it had and returned to triumphs and wants to close the regular phase by advancing directly to the Liguilla, this weekend they will play matchday 16 against Deportivo Cruz Azul.
The Sacred Flock will seek to close the tournament in a great way and reach the final phase as well as possible, since with two dates remaining, it is in position four with 28 points.
In this way, we share the information from the rojiblanco team about the possible absences they can count on for this match based on injuries and sanctions.
Do not forget to follow us also on our Instagram account, 90min_esand our Twitter account, @90minespanol!
At the moment, the rojiblanco team does not have more casualties than those known in recent weeks, only Jose Juan Macias that he relapsed into his injury when he was about to return to the courts and his return will be until the end of this year or practically until the following Clausura 2024.
Likewise, after having been concentrated with the National Team of Mexico, Gilberto Sepulveda, Fernando Beltran and Alexis Vega they will rejoin the rojiblanca discipline, so Veljko Paunovic will be able to use them over the weekend.
Regarding sanctions, for the moment the rojiblanco team does not present any player suspended due to expulsion or sanction due to accumulation of cards.
#Chivas #Guadalajara #injured #suspended #Cruz #Azul #day #Clausura
Leave a Reply