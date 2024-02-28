Chivas de Guadalajara will visit Cruz Azul at the Azteca Stadium this weekend in a match corresponding to matchday 10 of the Clausura 2024 tournament of the Liga MX. The Sacred Flock is in eighth position in the general table with 15 units, the result of four wins, three draws and two losses.
The team led by Fernando Gago has shown interesting things, but has not been able to obtain the expected results. Against the Celeste Machine he has a streak of two victories in a row, although he lost in his last visit to the Coloso de Santa Úrsula, in the Apertura 2022.
The rojiblancos will have some casualties ahead of the matchday 10 duel against Cruz Azul.
For this match, Chivas de Guadalajara does not have players suspended for the match against Cruz Azul. According to the most recent reports, José Juan Macías could be ready to play this confrontation.
JJ Macías hinted through a publication on his social networks that he is now fully recovered and announced that he could play alongside Javier 'Chicharito' Hernández to form the “scoring duo.”
The reappearance of Gilberto Sepúlveda and Carlos Cisneros would be increasingly closer, although it seems that both injured players will not be able to play this weekend.
