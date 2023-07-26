Chivas de Guadalajara will debut in the Leagues Cup 2023 this Thursday, July 27 against FC Cincinnati. El Rebaño Sagrado has had an unbeatable start in the 2023 Opening of the MX League and will seek to maintain this dynamic in its confrontation against the first place in the MLS Eastern Conference.
This looks to be one of the most even and interesting duels of the entire group stage of the binational tournament. On the one hand, the rojiblanco team is the current runner-up in Mexican soccer and had a phenomenal start this semester. On the other hand, the Orange and Blue have dominated their conference and are the number one contenders for the MLS title.
For this match, the rojiblanco club does not have any suspended player. However, the Sacred Flock does have a couple of players who won’t be able to play in the tournament due to injuries.
In first place is José Juan Macías, a striker who suffered a torn cruciate ligament and will be out for several more months.. JJ is expected to reappear with Chivas de Guadalajara until November 2023.
El Rebaño will not be able to count on Carlos Cisneros either, an element that also suffered a cruciate ligament tear. Cisneros is expected to return to activity until February 2024.
The good news for Chivas de Guadalajara is that Alexis Vega is already recovered from his injury and could have minutes against FC Cincinnati.
In this duel too Erick Gutiérrez could debut in an official matchwho is Chivas’ great hire for this semester.
#Chivas #Guadalajara #injured #suspended #Cincinnati #Leagues #Cup
Leave a Reply