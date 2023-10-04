Club Deportivo Guadalajara is going through a terrible time and is coming off a negative streak of four games without winning, as a result of two draws and two defeats, thus finding itself in seventh place in the standings with 15 points.
For the next match corresponding to matchday 12 of the Apertura 2023 tournament, the red and white team will host one of its staunch rivals at the Akron Stadium this Saturday, October 7 at 7:00 p.m. for one more edition of the Clásico Tapatío taking on Atlas FC.
For their part, the red and black team are in fifth position in the general table, also with 15 units, but with one less game played, so they will go to the Sacred Flock’s home to try to continue sinking Veljko Paunovic’s ship.
In this way, we leave you with the absences of the Verde Valle team for this commitment due to injury and sanctions issues, since several situations have arisen in the last few hours.
Regarding injuries, the Guadalajara team has two players seriously injured. José Juan Macías He is still recovering from his torn cruciate ligament and it is expected that he can be taken into account until December if everything goes well.
For his part, similarly due to a cruciate ligament injury, Carlos Cisneros He is out for the remainder of the year and it is expected that if all goes well, he will be able to return by February 2024.
Now, getting into the most controversial topic of the week, it involves three Chivas players who have been sanctioned by the institution due to indiscipline in bringing women into the team’s concentration hotel, for which the club has sanctioned them for time. indefinite, that is, they have not yet made official a sanction for a definitive period or if it will remain only in some economic sanction.
What is a fact is that: Cristián Calderón, Alexis Vega and Raul Martinezwere separated from the squad and will be training separately until their situation is determined.
