Club Deportivo Guadalajara resumes its activities in the corresponding Matchday 5 of the 2024 Apertura Tournament by visiting Club Tigres UANL this Saturday, August 24 at 9:05 p.m. from the University Stadium.
The picture of Fernando Gago There have not been many changes compared to the previous semester, although several elements have left the team and new ones have reinforced the squad.
Likewise, the red-and-white team comes from two consecutive setbacks in the penalty shootout at the hands of San Jose Earthquakes and Los Angeles Galaxy which cost them elimination in the group stage of the Leagues Cup 2024.
In this way we mention the injured and suspended players that the red and white team will have on their return to action in Aztec football.
After four dates in the Mexican First Division championship and two matches in the United States, the Rebaño Sagrado does not have any casualties due to suspension issues, and as for injured players, only the defender is injured. Raul Martinez his knee, which is expected to see him return to activity by the end of the year or practically return to action with the team by next year.
Similarly, the decline until next year was reported Luis Olivaswho underwent surgery this Thursday due to an injury to his right knee.
“Following the physical assessment and imaging tests, it was confirmed that Luis’ anterior cruciate ligament in his right knee had ruptured. This morning he underwent successful surgery and will begin rehabilitation in the coming days.”
Also, Jesus Orozco Chiquetethe central defender was absent from the Leagues Cup 2024 and is recovering in Verde Valle, it is expected that he will be back soon.
Besides, ‘Chicharito‘ was not required in the Leagues Cup 2024but everything seems to indicate that it will possibly be available this weekend.
