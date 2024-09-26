For Matchday 10, the Chivas de Guadalajara are back in the spotlight as they star in another power duel against the Rayados of Monterrey and they do so with the intention of getting over the tough defeat of last weekend against Blue Cross.
He Sacred Flock They are still among the top six in the table, but they can no longer afford to lose again this Saturday. Unfortunately, they face one of the most powerful teams in the league. Liga MX and they will do so without three of its key elements.
The Chivas of Fernando Gago They know that the next two games before the FIFA date are key to getting closer to direct qualification, so this duel against the Monterrey team is expected to be intense and with goals.
Starting with the good news, from the last match against Blue Cross No more injuries were added in Chivas and there were no suspensions, either due to accumulation of cards or expulsion, so there is a good chance that he will repeat the starting eleven.
Regarding the injured in Chivasare headed by Javier Hernandezwho was injured in his return against Juarez and will be out for a few weeks. In addition, in attack there is the absence of Cade Cowellout for at least a month with an unspecified muscle injury.
As if that were not enough, Gilberto Sepulveda He is also suffering from a muscle injury that will prevent him from playing with Chivasat least until after the FIFA date in October, so they are the three most important absences in Guadalajara this weekend.
Who is not expected to be active again this semester is Luis Olivas, who suffered a torn ligament in his knee, the same injury that Raul Martinezwho are ruled out by Chivas to play in what remains of the Opening 2024.
The good thing for the defensive saga is that Chiquete Orozco He is already 100% recovered and aims to share the power plant with Antonio Brisenothe new leaders of defensive solidity in Chivas.
