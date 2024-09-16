When it seemed that everything was going well for Guadalajara, the National Classic arrived and América was in charge of giving them a dose of reality by defeating them 1-0 at the Ciudad de los Deportes Stadium in Matchday 7 of the Apertura 2024 of the Liga MX, even with a depleted squad and without showing its best version after achieving the second championship.
Although for the Flock the situation is not very different, since Javier ‘Chicharito’ Hernández and Carlos Cisneros are currently injured, who have been working separately from the squad for a couple of weeks without having an exact date for their return to the fields with Guadalajara.
These two players, although they have not made a great contribution to the team, represent two important losses. The good news is that Mateo Chávez and Jesús ‘Chiquete’ Orozco have already returned to action in the Clásico de Clásicos after satisfactorily recovering from their injuries.
In addition to the ‘Chicharito’ and ‘Charal’ injuries, there were also injuries to Cade Cowell and Gilberto Sepúlveda, who have not appeared in the squad since the match against the Águilas del América. It was said that the defender from Guadalajara had muscle discomfort in his left posterior thigh on behalf of his club, while the Mexican-American also suffered discomfort prior to the match against the Águilas, according to information from the team.
On this midweek matchday, Guadalajara will host Club León this coming Wednesday, September 18 at 7:05 p.m. Central Mexico time, a match that will be played at the Akron Stadium and in which Guadalajara will seek to return to winning ways after its setback in the Clásico de Clásicos.
#Chivas #Guadalajara #injured #suspended #players #León #Apertura
