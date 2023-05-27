LAST STEP TO ACHIEVE THE GOAL! 💪

No matter where you are in the 🌎, wear your jersey with pride and together let’s fight for the 🏆

THAT ARE #90UNITEDMINUTES ON AND OFF THE FIELD! 🤜🤛 pic.twitter.com/eUWeHWBuJb

— CHIVAS (@Chivas) May 27, 2023