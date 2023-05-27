This Sunday the 2023 Clausura grand final match between Chivas and Tigres will be taking place. In the first leg at Universitario they drew goalless, so everything will be decided on the field of Akron Stadium.
Those led by coach Veljko Paunovic drew a valuable tie from ‘Volcán’, to now return with an important advantage in the return match.
More news about the final of the Liguilla Clausura 2023
The rojiblancos had a hard time creating dangerous scoring chances compared to the semifinal game against América, so now the Serbian helmsman will seek to throw all the meat on the spit from the final whistle to be able to go up on the scoreboard to be more and more close to the long-awaited title.
Carlos Cisneros
‘Charal’ Carlos Cisneros was injured in the match against América, leaving the field in the ‘cart of misfortunes’ due to an injury to his right knee.
This Tuesday the team shared the player’s medical report through their social networks. After an MRI, he was diagnosed with a torn cruciate ligament, missing both games in the final.
There are no suspended players for this match.
You can enjoy the game next Sunday, May 28 at 7:30 p.m., and you can enjoy it through the TUDN, Channel 5 and TV Azteca signal.
#Chivas #Guadalajara #injured #suspended #return #final #Tigres
Leave a Reply