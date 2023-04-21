Chivas has had an eternal problem in the center of attack for several years. Specifically, since Alan Pulido left the club after failing to reach a salary improvement agreement, Verde Valle’s have not been able to sign a single scorer who can deliver the records they want and need within Guadalajara. Those in charge of dunking for the Guadalajara team are usually second-line players, either the wingers or the offensive midfielders.
This semester history has repeated itself again, despite the great tournament that the club is holding, its weakest point on the field is the presence of a finishing center forward. The club signed the return of Ronaldo Cisneros and acquired Daniel Ríos, giving way to Zaldívar and Ormeño, but neither of the first two has been able to perform as expected, for which reason the board of directors will once again look for ‘9’ in the summer and Fernando Hierro’s first decision is to bet on people from home.
Although investing in the signing of a ‘9’ is not ruled out, Hierro’s first position is to give value to the people of the quarry, for which the manager will give a place in preseason to three youngsters with good conditions but for the moment They have not had what it takes for the first team: Luis Puente, Benjamín Sánchez and Chevy Martínez. The three youth players will receive a vote of confidence from the board so that they can show that they can fight in the first team and not only in the subsidiaries.
