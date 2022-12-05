It seems that the economic issue will continue to be a limitation in Club Deportivo Guadalajara to make signings for the Clausura 2023 tournament and that is that despite the arrival of Fernando HierroIt seems that they will continue with the same situation.
In the current market, the rojiblanco team has not been able to get a good reinforcement, even names like that of Victor Guzman, Jordi Cortizo, Israel Reyes, David Ochoa, among others, have already found equipment. However, none of these names have made it to the rojiblanco team, they have not even been close and since the rojiblanco team should have the best players in the league in their squad.
Do not forget to follow us also on our Instagram account, 90min_enand our Twitter account, @90minespanol!
The name of cortizo came to be linked to the Sacred Flock, however, the offer of the Monterrey Football Club of between 5-6 million dollars it was impossible for those from Verde Valle to match. For another item like Kingsthe Eagles shelled out 4.5 million dollarsanother complicated figure for the rojiblancos.
Meanwhile, they are supposed to be waiting for what determines Veljko Paunovic and the analysis that he does to keep the players from the current squad in the first team squad and based on that, to be able to start signing in some specific positions.
In this way, Guadalajara aims to run out of reinforcements due to economic issues for the Clausura 2023 tournament; At the moment, more than a month has passed since the appointment of Fernando Hierro and the arrival of Veljko Paunovicso far it has been the only thing he has invested in Amaury Vergara.
It’s the same problem that happened Ricardo Pelaez in his last semesters of his management, the lack of economic solvency that they had; while they argued that for the rojiblancos the prices for the footballers are always more expensive, so it is difficult to get reinforcements. everything will depend on Amaury Vergara and if he is willing to open the checkbook in search of improving the team.
Until now, the names that can be considered as reinforcements are those that have returned from a loan, such as; Ronaldo Cisneros, Josecarlos Van Rankin Y antonio rodriguezwho have a current contract with the club and have joined the club’s preseason.
#Chivas #problems #reinforcements #Clausura
Leave a Reply