Since the 2022 Opening tournament began within the Liga MX Femenil we have had pleasant surprises from many teams, it could be said that this season, at least during these first five weeks, has become unpredictable since many teams have broken the pools of various
Just as there are teams that have surprised others that have remained at a high level, such is the case of Chivas Femenil. Those led by ‘Pato’ Alfaro continue to show that they have everything to be crowned champions again in this tournament. Guadalajara was proclaimed champion of the Clausura 2021 tournament against ‘las Tuzas’ from Pachuca, in addition to taking this title, the rojiblancas beat the Rayadas de Monterrey in the Champion of Champions final.
The current defenders of both the Clausura 2021 title and Champion of Champions have remained firm in their passage through the current Apertura 2022 tournament, Chivas have played 5 games of which they have won 5, they already have 9 goals in favor and only one goal against adding 15 points and placing in the first position of the general table.
The next challenge for Guadalajara in this Apertura 2022 on matchday 6 will be the Toluca team that will visit the Akron Stadium.
#Chivas #continues #perfect #step #Apertura
Leave a Reply