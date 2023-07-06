Despite the arrival of Ricardo Marín, who has even started the first day of the MX League with Chivas, the Verde Valle team continues to have a thorn in the quality of its forward centers. Neither Puanovic, coach, nor Fernando Hierro, sports director, are satisfied with the area references they have at their disposal, as they are not entirely sure that any of the three have the quality and personality required to make a difference at key moments. .
For this reason, Hierro moves into the market with the task of resolving this deficiency in the club. In Guadalajara they know that the previous tournament they paid dearly for the absence of a quality forward center, because in the end, he did not have a guy inside the area to solve the crises. Thus, the Spanish and the Serbian are working to find a guy with abilities above average, having two names on the table.
The priority is the return of Alan Pulido, however, there are moments where it is felt that the signing is closed and there are others where he is far from returning. Therefore, the team now assesses and with the understanding that they will do everything possible to sign the Sporting Kansas City striker, that in the event of failure due to the signing of the MLS man, the most prudent thing to do will be to wait for the recovery of José Juan Macías and looking for the former Getafe to achieve his best sporting form so that he is the benchmark in the short and long term.
