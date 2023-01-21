Chivas de Guadalajara has not had the expected start in the Clausura 2023 tournament of the Liga MX. The team led by Veljko Paunovic left good feelings in the preseason, but in the first two days their football has been a must. To this we must add that the Sacred Flock will lose Alexis Vega, one of its greatest figures, for almost two months. The outlook for the rojiblancos does not look very good.
To Vega’s injury must be added that of Antonio Briseño. The seasoned defense will be out for the matchday 3 duel against Toluca due to a muscle injury. The “Chicken” is expected to be off the courts for just over a month.
Through their social networks, Chivas de Guadalajara reported that the defender has a discomfort in his right thigh and that after carrying out the corresponding studies, he was diagnosed with a muscle injury of the right femoral biceps.
Chivas v Pachuca – Opening Tournament 2022 Liga MX / Refugio Ruiz/GettyImages
Briseño will need between four and five weeks to compete again, Chivas said in its statement.
Although the 28-year-old defender had not been considered undisputed by Paunovic in the first games of the season, he was active in both Chivas matches in the Clausura 2023. He played 10 minutes against Monterrey and against Atlético de San Luis he was starter and played the 90 minutes.
Gilberto Sepúlveda is expected to return to the starting lineup against the Red Devils, after serving a one-match suspension after being sent off against Rayados de Monterrey.
