The new era of Chivas has begun, after the dismissal of Ricardo Peláez, Amaury Vergara trusted the project of Fernando Hierro, a legend of Real Madrid who will seek to impose a new philosophy within the club of La Perla Tapatía, clean up the squad of soccer players that do not contribute more, exploit the basic forces of Verde Valle to generate wholesale talent and, naturally, move within the market to be able to reinforce the squad with the best possible signings.
At the moment, there are several names of players who are being linked to Chivas, some real targets who have even already had meetings with the new boss of the herd, as was the case weeks ago, Marco Fabián and other top players in the MX League who look like Stellar signings for the ranks of Guadalajara, but that are not easy to achieve, as is the case of one that they have recently surveyed, Luis Chávez.
Universal Deportes reports that in the most recent hours, people from Chivas had contact with people from the Pachuca Group to check the availability of Luis Chávez, for many the best midfielder in the entire Liga MX and who will play the world cup with the National Team Mexican. The source points out that although there is a good relationship between both institutions, Guadalajara’s options for Luis are minimal, since his recent contract renewal includes a clause that makes it easier for him to go to Europe after Qatar 2022 and he has plenty of suitors in the old continent. In the event that he does not manage to go to elite soccer, the price of Chávez within the national market exceeds 10 million dollars, something that Verde Valle cannot afford.
