It seems that the stage Marcelo Michel Leano in the institution of Club Deportivo Guadalajara has come to an end and that is that after his work as technical director of the team where he could not progress, leaving the club out of the playoff position, his work within the institution would come to an end.
According to information from the journalist, David Medranoin his newspaper column RECORDthe Mexican manager and coach will not return to the position of director of institutional soccer by decision of the Vergara family.
In this way, the decision has been made to dispense with the former coach’s people, such as the cases of Francisco ‘Pichas’ Robles Y Alfredo Jaureguiwhich were very close to firewood.
Don’t forget to follow us also on our Instagram account, 90min_enand our Twitter account, @90minespanish!
At the moment the functions as director of institutional football are being carried out by Mariano Varelawhile it is determined who will occupy said position that had firewood and that even as coach of the first team of the Sacred Flock he continued to develop it, which allowed him to have a lot of control within the institution, in such a way that Amaury Vergara will carry out thorough dismantling once the Clausura 2022 is over.
In the event that the sports director, Ricardo Pelaez,, decide that Richard Chain will not continue as coach of the first team, the chosen one would be Diego AguirreUruguayan coach who has good records in South America, although he has not had great statistics in recent years.
It is said that, prior to the Liguilla, Ricardo Pelaez interviewed with Diego Aguirre to find out what his aspirations were and if he was willing to lead the new project.
#Chivas #confirms #Michael #Leaño #continue #director
Leave a Reply