Chivas confirms the first casualty for the Clásico Tapatío

This weekend will be the corresponding day 8 of the Apertura 2022 tournament and Club Deportivo Guadalajara will receive its staunch rival Atlas in one more edition of the Clásico Tapatío, unfortunately for the Sacred Flock the experienced defender Antonio Briseno He will miss the game due to injury.
It was through a statement that the Sports Science Directorate of the Guadalajara Sports Club reported on the state of health of Antonio Brisenowho left training at the Verde Valle facilities last Wednesday, August 10, due to discomfort in his left knee.
After performing an MRI, the Atletico defender sprained the medial collateral ligament of his left knee, so his recovery prognosis is three to four weeks.
The ‘Chicken‘ is not going through his best soccer moment, because in the current contest the defender has only played 68 minutes, 30 against Gallos Blancos and 38 against the Tuzos.
This because of Richard Chain has chosen to prefer Hiram Wed and the homegrown Gilberto Sepulveda, Luis Olivas Y Jesus ‘Chiquete’ Orozco.
In recent months, several players have been injured in Guadalajara, fortunately for them, Sergio Flores He is already training alongside his teammates and could see activity in the Clásico Tapatío this weekend.
For its part, Jesus Angle will finally be reinstated next week, after he was operated on for the fibula fracture he suffered after colliding with Alfredo Talaverain the Flock game against Pumas of the last tournament playoff.
While, Jesus Molina who suffered an injury to his right knee during a friendly game against Atlanta United He would return to activity until the end of the year.
Finally, the one who suffered the last severe injury was the striker Jose Juan Macias who had a cruciate ligament rupture that left him out of the 2022 Opening and without the possibility of going to the 2022 Qatar World Cup, so his return is scheduled for early next year.
