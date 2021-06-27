Jesus Hernandez

Guadalajara / 06.26.2021

This Saturday the Sacred Flock gave its official version of the heart problems presented by Ronaldo Cisneros that took him away from the first stage of the herd’s preseason.

This is how the statement from the rojiblancos reads: “To the entire Rojiblanca Nation and the media. We want to let you know that our striker Ronaldo Cisneros will be able to continue with his professional work normally“.

Chivas continues in its statement in this way: “During the rigorous exams prior to the start of the Preseason, the player recorded some red flags on the stress test; Immediately, the club’s Sports Sciences area took the proper precautions and actions, as it does with any of its players and more in special cases like this one, and coordinated a thorough medical scrutiny to rule out any issue of greater care.

The process included consultations with specialists in Guadalajara, CDMX and Spain, in addition to the performance of multiple echoes, resonances and tests, the results of which were always encouraging. ”

Finally, the club points out that the examinations and specialists in heart problems affirm that Ronaldo Cisneros can move forward in his career, as advanced Hobby.

In addition to this process carried out by the club, Ronaldo Cisneros consulted another specialist in Mexico City on his own..

With all that evidence gathered, the final step was an appointment with the sports cardiologist Dr. Matthew Martínez, a reference doctor for the New York Jets and other teams in the NFL, NCAA and MLS, who reviewed the player in New York. Jersey and issued a positive advice to give the ‘fit to train and play’, a verdict that was delivered in writing to the forward himself, who even participated in Chivas training last Friday, June 25.

The situation of Ronaldo Cisneros was known to the MX League throughout the aforementioned process. In fact, through various tools of the Technological Innovation Center, Liga MX itself will continue to monitor the player’s performance, “he concluded.

