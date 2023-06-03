If Chivas did clinch a ticket to the final, it was largely courtesy of what their defense did on the pitch. The sector was not only in charge of drying up rivals both in the duels against Atlas and against América, but also appeared in both the quarterfinals and the semifinals, scoring the goals that the forwards could not. The same that would ultimately earn the club a ticket in the cup match.
One of the most surprising men, since he went from being a substitute with sporadic activity to an untouchable starter, was Antonio Briseño, who actually played the final stages with a lot of football, and with a lot of grit. That is why, now that his contract is about to end, the Verde Valle team is very clear that they want the center-back to continue within the squad by direct order of Paunovic. However, its renewal is conditioned by the board.
Chivas will sit at the table to negotiate with Briseño. Both parties want to continue on the road together, but the club asks the footballer to lower his salary, since he would be well above what they can afford today within Guadalajara. If the central office accepts the salary reduction, then its renewal will only be a formality, but if it does not, the talks will be extended until a point of conciliation or total break is found. The latter, the least desired by the club.
