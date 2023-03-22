The hangover from the Clásico Nacional continues to weigh on Chivas de Guadalajara. El Rebaño Sagrado was widely surpassed by Club América last weekend and Veljko Paunovic’s project is beginning to show the seams. The rojiblancos add two defeats in a row in the 2023 Clausura of the MX League and will have to face the Clásico Tapatío, against Atlas, without their best player: Víctor Guzmán.
The midfielder was sent off at the end of the duel against the Águilas after offending the central referee Marco Antonio Ortiz. The ‘Pocho’ Guzmán was lost in the commitment last Saturday and the frustration of his personal performance and his result led him to lose his mind. Undoubtedly, the absence of the midfielder will be important for the classic against the Foxes.
Guzmán has become a key piece for the operation of Chivas de Guadalajara in the Clausura 2023. ‘El Pocho’ has scored five goals and two assists this season, that is, he has collaborated directly in seven of the 13 annotations that the Flock has this semester.
His loss against the red and black will be very sensitive. And the worst thing is that the sanction could be more severe and disable him for more than one match. In this way, depending on the decision of the Disciplinary Commission, Guzmán could also miss the duel against Necaxa. Everything will depend on the criteria of the commission.
According to journalist David Medrano, Guzmán told the referee in charge of whistling the National Classic “you’re a shit.”
#Chivas #concern #expulsion #Pocho #Guzmán #América
Leave a Reply