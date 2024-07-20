Guadalajara, Jalisco.- Javier ‘Chicharito’ Hernández took advantage of his last ‘streaming’ to laugh at the penalty that was awarded to Club América in the Grand Final of the Clausura 2024 against Cruz Azul.

The Chivas striker, arch-rival of the Águilas, broadcast live on his Twitch page before supporting the Mexican League duel against Mazatlán FC.

During the recording of his game, curiously the Mexican referee, Marco Antonio ‘Gato’ Ortiz, appears on the scene just when his character falls to the ground.

At that moment, you can hear the narration of Andrés Vaca, TUDN’s narrator, of that night of May 26 when Club América was crowned two-time champion thanks to the penalty awarded to the Cremas.

Javier Hernández uploaded the video on his social networks, which already has more than 445 thousand views and just over 800 comments at the time this note was published on our Debate site.

Chivas fans joined in the mockery of Club América, while the feathered fans criticized the player and his hated rival, who have a three-title lead after winning the 2024 Clausura.

