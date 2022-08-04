United States.- Chivas de Guadalajara looked better for certain periods than the LA Galaxy itself and although it was left with the desire to score at least one goal in this League Cup game, it will return to the ‘Perla Tapatia’ in white because of lose 2-0 at SoFi Stadium.

Those led by Ricardo Cadena wanted to get rid of this bad streak that they are accumulating during the current soccer period, however the damage is greater when they are evidenced by the Los Angeles team that played their game to stay with the victory.

The ‘rojiblancos’ insisted during the first actions of the match and although they came close to going ahead, a corner kick from the Galaxy ended in a goal by Dejan Joveljić on 26′. Minutes later, Santiago Ormeño equalized but hit the ball terribly as it went past the side.

Javier ‘Chicharito’ Hernández entered the starting eleven for the US side and almost did his thing on a ball that Rangel returned to his goalkeeper but was almost intercepted by the Mexican striker just seconds into the match.

For the second half Chivas continued with the same energy with which the match began, however LA Galaxy began to send fresh people to compete on the canvas and green, like the young Mexican, Jonathan Pérez, who scored the second of the game.

When grabbing the round, he put the whole shoe in from the outskirts of the area to break the nets after the assistance of Samuel Grandsir. The rest of the game was a mere formality, drawing attention that the “Águilas, Águilas” began to sound in the stands, since America will face Carlos Vela’s LAFC tonight.

We recommend you read

Chivas de Guadalajara accumulates eight games played in recent weeks. and he still doesn’t know what it’s like to win in this new semester. In just a couple of days he will play again in Liga MX, this time against Cañoneros de Mazatlán FC at the Kraken Stadium.