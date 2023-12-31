Guadalajara is not having the desired weight within the Liga MX market, the Verde Valle team has signed several departures so far, however, none have been sold, that is, the club has not received income from practically any of the players who have taken a step aside.
At the same time, the flock has only closed one signing this winter, it is the young José Castillo from Pachuca, who, although he is an interesting prospect, is far from being a reinforcement of proven quality.
Due to financial limitations, Guadalajara understands that it must bet on quality and not quantity, which is why the club is in charge of closing, in the best of cases, a couple more signings, a midfielder and a center forward, with Javier Hernández being the objective. desired and the most viable for the club due to his status as a free agent.
However, despite the latter, Chivas is not even close to closing the veteran's return to the fold.
Journalist Fernando Cevallos affirms that, in fact, there are already formal talks between Hernández and Fernando Hierro to close the signing, a scenario that both parties want to achieve, although nothing is progressing as expected in Chivas.
Hernández would have a salary that is not within the club's possibilities. It must be remembered that in the MLS the forward received 6 million dollars per year, a figure that no one in Mexico earns today. In the event that both the player and Guadalajara wish to make the move, both parties must make the maximum effort to do so, but at this moment the figures are priceless.
