Club Deportivo Guadalajara failed miserably in the group stage of the Leagues Cup 2024 and that caused a sea of criticism towards the Argentine coach Fernando Gagofor which he was questioned at the press conference after the elimination and his statements did not please the team’s players who are hurt by the result.
Furthermore, if that were not enough, the board of directors was not very pleased with his recent statements, in which he confronted a reporter and questioned the failure obtained in the international tournament.
In this way, they have put limits on the strategist, since they do not like his ways of managing the squad and his statements, so he must adjust his team to obtain better results, as reported by the journalist. Jesus Hernandezwho confirmed that the coach has already been told that he must improve considerably to remain at the helm of the red-and-white team.
“Chivas were not happy with Gago after the qualifying round, and even less so with the press conference, and they will be following him closely in the following matches. Either Chivas improves, recovers the locker room or he is leaving,” the journalist said on his YouTube channel.
Furthermore, before the tournament, the Guadalajara board had plans to renew the contract of the South American coach, as there were rumors of clubs interested in his services, but their position has changed and they will calm down the matter.
In this way, doubts have begun to arise about whether the project of Gago will be on the right track, it will be a matter of time before that is corrected or not.
