Club Deportivo Guadalajara was unable to win the three points at the Ciudad de los Deportes Stadium against Club América in the corresponding Matchday 7 of the 2024 Apertura Tournament and lost the National Classic by the minimum difference 1-0 thanks to the goal of the blue-cream defender Ramon Juarez.
After the engagement, the journalist from Azteca Sports“Villa Villa“who is also in charge of covering the red and white team, uncovered a major problem within the Sacred Flock of Fernando Gago and it was about the multiple muscle injuries that have occurred in the team recently, a factor that has greatly affected the performance of the squad.
As if that were not enough, the central defender Jesus Orozco Chiquete left the game in an apparent relapse of his most recent injury that kept him out for several weeks prior to the Leagues Cup, likewise, his captain Javier ‘Chicharito’ Hernandez has been out for several weeks and more elements continue to be added.
Don’t forget to follow us on our Instagram account as well, 90min_enand our Twitter account, @90minespanol!
The Sacred Flock continues with its intense activity in the double date, since this Wednesday, September 18 at 7:05 p.m. they will receive Club León in Matchday 8 and on Saturday, September 21 at 9:05 p.m. they will visit the Ciudad de los Deportes Stadium again to face Club de Fútbol Cruz Azul in Matchday 9.
With their defeat against the Águilas, the team from Guadalajara dropped to eleventh place in the general classification and has 11 points out of a possible 21, after three wins, two draws and two losses.
#Chivas #big #problem #Apertura #revealed
Leave a Reply