While the bulk of Liga MX is being reinforced to the max and in all areas of the field, Chivas has very little potential in the winter market. The financial conditions of the club do not support the signing of star players, in addition, the team has not received money from any of the departures, everyone has left as free agents and if that were not enough, prices in Mexico are more inflated than ever before.
For more news on Liga MX transfers
After the signing of José Castillo, Hiram Mier's generational replacement, Fernando Hierro is focused on two specific negotiations, the first of which is Javier Hernández, today very far from returning to the fold due to his enormous salary, and Fidel Ambríz, the most important youth midfielder. from Mexico whose price is very high and if that were not enough, the future he has or could have within Europe means that León's star player is increasingly distant from the herd.
Ambríz would have two options on the table to make the leap in quality to Europe in the short term, Sevilla, a team that has closely followed the Mexican and that after Fernando's departure will seek containment and even a move to Real Oviedo in Spain, a club that belongs to Grupo Pachuca and that would greatly facilitate his transfer for at least six months on loan. In any case, Chivas has not dropped out of the race, but the reality is that Guadalajara's options to close the containment signing are minimal.
#Chivas #begins #forget #signing #Fidel #Ambríz
Leave a Reply