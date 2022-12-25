The team of the Chivas del Guadalajara became the first team to access the grand final of the SKY Cupby beating the Tigers by a comeback with a score of 2-1.
The team led by coach Veljko Paunovic continues with perfect pace in the cup competition, where they began by beating Mazatlan 1-0, beating Santos Laguna 4-0 and accounting for the Tigres 2-1.
With these consecutive victories, the rojiblancos established themselves in the grand final, and now they are only waiting for the winner of Group A. It should be noted that Chivas still has to play the last game of the group stage against Atlas, in the Classic Tapatio.
On the other hand, the grand final of the tournament, which was agreed to be played on the field of the Jalisco Stadium, would be changing venues, as reported by the journalist Mafer Alonso.
“The final of the Cup for Mexico will no longer be played at the Jalisco Stadium. After Atlas vs. Chivas they will raise the grass to improve the field before the Clausura 2023 starts. Will it be that in 10 days he will recover? Atlas plays on 07 and Leonés Negro on 08…”he commented. It is expected that it will be on the pitch of Nemesio Díez or at the Olímpico Universitario where the big winner will be defined.
Despite not yet presenting reinforcements for the start of the Clausura 2023 Tournament, there is a good atmosphere in the team led by the Serbian, and the results have been coming. The only defeat at the end of the year came against Athletic Club by a score of 2-0 on the tour of Spain.
