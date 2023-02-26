Club Deportivo Guadalajara took the three points from the Estadio Universitario on matchday 9 of the Clausura 2023 tournament and with this they took away the undefeated streak of Tigres UANL.
For their part, those led by Veljko Paunovic They accumulate six games without defeat and have three consecutive victories. Currently, they are in fourth place in the general classification with 18 points.
Meanwhile, the auriazul team remains in third position also with 18 points and ends its eight-game streak without defeat, accumulating five wins and three draws.
In this way, after the victory, Guadalajara took the opportunity to send a message to Diego Laínez on social media and magnify one of his tournament bombshell reinforcements by calling him the real thing’Factor‘, a nickname that became popular in Diego Laínez in the Mexican team.
Do not forget to follow us also on our Instagram account, 90min_enand our Twitter account, @90minespanol!
From their Chivas social networks, they took advantage of having the advantage during the match to send a ‘message’ to Tigres and Diego Laínez. Well, they really believe that the playerFactor‘ is red and white.
Being this Victor ‘Pocho’ Guzman. That he has been very important in the rojiblanco eleven and that he has given very great games.
‘Pocho participates AGAIN in a score. The real Factor…‘, was what the Sacred Flock quoted in their networks.
TO Diego Laínez it is known as ‘Factor‘ because christian martinoli gave him the nickname in a game of the Mexican team.
Lainez He has been widely criticized since his return from European soccer, now that he is back in Mexican soccer, he begins to have negative comments because he is not a starter with the cats.
#Chivas #beats #Tigres #home #sends #message #Diego #Lainez
Leave a Reply