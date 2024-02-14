Chivas finished his series against him Forge FC of Canada in the round of 32 of the CONCACAF Champions Leagueby winning 2-1 (5-2 overall) in the Akron Stadiumall thanks to the goals of Erick Gutierrez and Jose Castillowith which, they obtained their ticket to the round of 16, where they await the America for him National Classic or to Real Esteli from Nicaragua.
Just at minute 8, Antonio Briseno headed in a corner kick, with the goalkeeper releasing the ball for The Guti will only push. That's how the first half ended, but at 62' the lead was extended when Castle made a wall with Ricardo Marin to enter the area and unleash a shot that was blocked by the goalkeeper, but he took advantage of the rebound to head in and make it 2-0. Already in added time, the Canadians discounted through Kevaughn Tavernier after a low shot from outside the area. Nevertheless, Raul Martinez He left injured at 75', waiting to know what the official medical report is.
After this, the Sacred Flock has to put the mind in the Liga MXsince this Friday he has to visit Mazatlan soil, where he hopes to obtain a fourth consecutive victory, although taking into account the Concachampions It would be the sixth win in a row, which would be a great morale booster for the team.
Here is the schedule for Guadalajara's next five games:
Mazatlan vs Chivas
Friday, February 16
El Encanto Stadium
Matchday 7, Liga MX
9:00 p.m.
After finalizing his pass to the round of 16 of the Concachampionsthe Flock focuses again on the Liga MX to visit the Cañoneros, who already achieved their first victory of the semester by winning 2-0 against Atlas. With that, the purple club left the bottom of the table, however, they cannot shout because they must continue focusing on their first concern, the issue of percentage, since at the end of this championship they would have to pay a financial fine for being among the last three of the topic of quotients. The last two duels between them have been for Guadalajara, but the last time they went to Sinaloa soil they succumbed 2-1.
Necaxa vs Chivas
Tuesday, February 20
Victoria Stadium
Matchday 9, Liga MX
9:00 p.m.
There is no doubt that the Rayos are one of the surprise teams of the championship, thanks to the continuity given to the coach's work Eduardo Fentanesone of the only three Mexican technicians who began directing in the Liga MX. Despite their discreet squad that does not contain great figures, the collective work is bearing fruit, even in their last duel they saved a 3-3 draw against Toluca in Aguascalientes. The statistics favor the Campeonísimo because of their last five matches they have all been Guadalajara triumphs.
Chivas vs. Cougars
Saturday, February 24
Akron Stadium
Matchday 8, Liga MX
7:05 p.m.
After crashing into Necaxa In an early duel on Date 9, a non-classic classic is coming, because for many the rivalry of these two institutions has increased over time, even more so now remembering that in the past League The university students won in the quarterfinals through Cesar Huerta, who was a red-and-white youth player, but who never took off in Verde Valle. Universidad Nacional is also fighting hard as it is sixth in the table with eleven points, one more than the Chivas. Added to this, his recent signing, Memo Martinezhe just woke up with a double against his ex, Puebla.
Blue Cross vs Chivas
Saturday, March 2
Sports City Stadium
Matchday 9, Liga MX
7:00 p.m.
March begins with another match that, although not a classic, is a clash between two of the big four of Mexican soccer. Unfortunately for the cause of the celestial nation, they have just lost their newly signed striker, the Uruguayan Gabriel Fernandez, who suffered a rupture of the cruciate ligaments in his right knee. Despite this, the Argentine Martin Anselmi They won their last game to now have four victories in a row and be fourth with 13 points. In the last five duels, Chivas He has won three, by a draw and a fall.
Chivas vs América/Real Estelí
Wednesday, March 6
Akron Stadium/Independent Stadium
Round of 16, Concachampions
To define
For now, Guadalajara's rival in the round of 16 is Real Esteli of Nicaragua having won 2-1 at home against AmericaHowever, the last word goes to the current Mexican soccer champion so that there is National Classic in the continental competition. Yeah The Northern Train maintains the advantage and advances, the first duel would be in Nicaraguan territory, however, if the Águilas come back in the series, the first confrontation would be in Strengthall this due to the ranking of the CONCACAF, which is used as a criterion to know who starts and who closes. It is evident that the majority wants the Classic in an important tournament to further grow the rivalry between both institutions.
