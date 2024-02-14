Just at minute 8, Antonio Briseno headed in a corner kick, with the goalkeeper releasing the ball for The Guti will only push. That's how the first half ended, but at 62' the lead was extended when Castle made a wall with Ricardo Marin to enter the area and unleash a shot that was blocked by the goalkeeper, but he took advantage of the rebound to head in and make it 2-0. Already in added time, the Canadians discounted through Kevaughn Tavernier after a low shot from outside the area. Nevertheless, Raul Martinez He left injured at 75', waiting to know what the official medical report is.

After this, the Sacred Flock has to put the mind in the Liga MXsince this Friday he has to visit Mazatlan soil, where he hopes to obtain a fourth consecutive victory, although taking into account the Concachampions It would be the sixth win in a row, which would be a great morale booster for the team.

Here is the schedule for Guadalajara's next five games:

