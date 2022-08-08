Chivas de Guadalajara has not had the desired results in the first half of the Liga MX Apertura 2022 tournament. The team led by Ricardo Cadena has not been able to win a game in the first seven games of the season (five draws and two losses). This weekend the Sacred Flock will face a tough test that can determine whether or not the Mexican coach continues to lead the rojiblanco team.
On Saturday, August 13, Chivas will host Atlas at the Akron Stadium in a duel on day 8 of the 2022 Apertura. Chiverío has not been able to beat the red and black team in the last four duels in which they have faced each other. Guadalajara is already preparing for the weekend’s Clásico Tapatío, but it will not be able to count on two of its top figures due to the all-star game between Liga MX and MLS.
Alexis Vega and Fernando Beltrán will not be able to work with Chivas de Guadalajara all week because they were called to be part of the duel of stars. This match will take place on Wednesday, August 10, however, in the previous days the soccer players of both leagues have to participate in different activities.
Diego Cocca, coach of the Atlas, will be in charge of directing the representative of the Mexican league. Camilo Vargas, Luis Reyes, Martín Nervo, Aldo Rocha, Julián Quiñones, Diego Barbosa and Julio Furch were summoned for this duel. However, Rocha and Barbosa will not be able to attend due to their current injuries.
