Last weekend, Club Deportivo Guadalajara got their pass to the quarterfinals of the Clausura 2022 tournament, through reclassification by thrashing Pumas UNAM with total authority, so the Liguilla clashes were defined.
The Sacred Flock was paired with the third place in the general classification, the current Mexican soccer champions and staunch rivals, the red and black Atlas.
In this way, to the surprise of many. the rojiblanco team arrives as the favorite to qualify for the semifinals of the championship, despite the fact that the Foxes qualified in a better position in the general table.
For many, the Verde Valle team can fall at any time and there are many skeptics of what they can achieve, after a context of more than three years with a mediocre football performance, however, the current situation that they live with their technical director, Richard Chain, it’s sublime.
Since the arrival on the bench of the Mexican coach, the rojiblancos remain undefeated and have five wins in a row, something that has not happened for a long time, in fact. it was expected that with Marcelo Michel Leano they will be left out of the playoffs or they will enter with a belly flop and be eliminated at the first try.
Instead, with String their sporting moment is very good and not only are they winning, but they are playing very well and that is why they have a preferential advantage over their neighbors in these instances.
Although the red and black had a better regular phase that put them directly into the Playoffs, in the final stretch they had several matches that have made their performance doubtful, contrary to those of the Akron Stadium, who have a great current situation that keeps them in good standing. mood and illusion to the fullest.
