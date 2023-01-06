Bad and bad for the group of Chivas del Guadalajara. And it is that just one day before the Closing Tournament 2023 begins, they have only been able to make a couple of reinforcements official to face the contest, which are those of Victor Guzman Y Daniel Riosrespectively.
In addition to these players who will have a new opportunity at the rojiblanco club, the returns of men such as Zahid Muñoz, Alejandro Organista, Ronaldo Cisneros and Alejandro Mayorga, who were on loan to different squads, were also made official.
a few days ago in 90min We reported on the words of the sports director of Chivas, Fernando Hierro, who stated that there are Liga MX clubs that do not lend themselves to the sale of players, a situation that has led to reaching out to proven men and youth players, although He also stressed that the other issue is economics.
“There are players who can come, there are players who can’t come, there are teams who don’t want to transfer players. That is to say, even if we want to put the names we want, then there is a reality: and the reality is economic…”he pointed,
Likewise, the manager said he was grateful for having found players of the stature of ‘Pocho’ and Ríos along the way, due to the complicated outlook for signing footballers.
“The reality is that we have been very lucky in the market to find these two players because of their involvement from day one, because of what Chivas means to them., the fact that the players understand this philosophy, the weight, they are children who greeted everyone at Verde Valle from day one and have come with great involvement, on behalf of the club, mine, we want to thank you, they reacted to our call well, it was a pride to be in his house”, added.
For now, with just over 24 hours to go until the Flock debut this year against Rayados de Monterrey, the issue of reinforcements (except for those mentioned above) continue to be conspicuous by their absence.
#Chivas #unable #add #reinforcements #Clausura
Leave a Reply