The arrival of Javier Hernández to Chivas last tournament was a huge stroke of excitement for the fans, who packed the stadium every weekend and made the forward’s shirt the club’s best-seller. However, said “dream signing” ended up being a nightmare, because beyond the financial contribution that the former Manchester United player represented in the coffers of the herd, in sporting terms he did not add up in the slightest, a single goal in the entire season. semester.
The player is expected to get his revenge this semester, however, at the moment the scenario is not the best. Javier did not play a single preseason game due to a muscle injury and now, one week before the start of the next tournament, the Mexican veteran continues training separately with the Chivas physical team, since he is not in shape on par with the rest of the group and it seems that for the debut against Toluca, at least as a starter, Hernández will not be eligible.
Before arriving at Chivas, Hernandez suffered the most serious injury of his career, which kept him off the field for more than half a year. Once in the team, the ’14’ looked out of rhythm every time he was on the field and his absence was constant due to muscle problems, partly due to his veteran status, as he is a footballer over 36 years old. In addition, now in the tournament where he is obliged to make a difference, he is not starting off on the right foot.
More news about Chivas
#Chivas #concerned #Javier #Hernandezs #physical #condition
Leave a Reply