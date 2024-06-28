WAS HE INJURED AGAIN? 😪😪

Concerns about Chicharito’s physical condition continue, as the footballer himself shared some photos of himself training in Verde Valle, but isolated from the rest of his teammates and in the company of physical trainer Alejandro Barzan.💪 pic.twitter.com/RyzLiTP4ol

— Passion Flock (@RebanoPasion) June 28, 2024