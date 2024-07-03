Guadalajara Mexico.- Chivas officially signed Fidel Barajas, in a definitive transfer.

Yesterday the Mexican-American footballer landed in Guadalajara and today he signed his contract for 4 seasons as a red-and-white footballer.

The Rebaño’s reinforcement for the 2024 Apertura tournament is 18 years old, his last club was Real Salt Lake, from the United States, and he plays as a winger.

“It’s difficult to let go of young prospects, but the global market offers clubs and players alike plenty of opportunities for change and growth. Fidel Barajas represented himself as a model young professional every day here, and we believe we’ve provided a foundation for him as he adjusts to Liga MX and the youth National Team,” said Real Salt Lake Director of Soccer Kurt Schmid.

The reinforcement Fidel “Fifi” Barajas will join the training sessions with Chivas starting tomorrow, and if coach Fernando Gago deems it appropriate, he could be included in the squad from the start of the tournament.

The red-and-white club will make its debut in the Apertura 2024 tournament next Saturday, July 6, when it hosts Toluca at the AKRON Stadium.