Club de Fútbol Monterrey ended its participation in the Clausura 2022 tournament and the albiazul board has begun to analyze the possible movements for Apertura 2022 and one of them would be an exchange of youth squads between Club Deportivo Guadalajara.
According to information from the journalist from TUDN, Diego Armando Medinathe set of the Sultana del Norte wants the midfielder Edward Torres in their ranks, who knows and likes Victor Manuel Vucetich.
Instead, the board would offer the centre-forward Joseph Alfonso Alvarado with the aim that the player can get to play more minutes and later could return to the team.
Lolo Torres 22-year-old began his career from the U-17 to the U-20 and the subsidiary Tapatio of the rojiblanco team, until making his debut in the first team in 2021, where he has played 59 games.
For his part, the ‘Banana’ Alvarado has done the same and started in the basic forces of the Pandilla cadre, as well as the subsidiary stripe2 and in 2021 he made his debut in the first team where he has played 60 games and scored six goals.
Don’t forget to follow us also on our Instagram account, 90min_enand our Twitter account, @90minespanish!
Movements began in Rayados
A few days ago the departure of Daniel Parra to the Necaxa Rays and in the most recent hours it has been mentioned that also michelle rodriguez he would be planning to go to Aguascalientes.
In the same way, after his loan for a year in FC Juárez, the goalkeeper Hugo Gonzalez He did not enter into plans for the border team and since he has a contract with the Monterrey team until 2024, he will have to look for other options to continue his career.
#Chivas #Rayados #cook #important #exchange
Leave a Reply