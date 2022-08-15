Chivas has had one of the worst starts in history, it is only one game away without winning the worst mark of 9, which it will seek not to repeat by beating Necaxa next Friday.
However, part of this bad streak is due to the fact that the Chivas squad is short in terms of quality, since between injuries and the fact that only 3 reinforcements arrived that have not given the expected results, little has been done to keep the team in the tall.
That is why, on their tour of the United States where Chivas faced the LA Galaxy, a match they lost by 2 goals to 0, the board took the opportunity to start talks with a possible new reinforcement, Julián Araujo, who is interested in Chivas and currently belongs to Galaxy.
But, according to Diario AS, Chivas is not the only interested party since Puebla also joined the candidates and they also seek to repatriate the Mexican-American.
It will be time that determines with which of the 2 teams Efraín Álvarez will play, a time that could be short given that both teams want him for this season yes or yes and the registration of reinforcements in the MX League closes in September.
