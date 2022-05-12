The Rayados have had a failed semester to the fullest, the team at the beginning of it said goodbye to the Club World Cup with one of the worst presentations in the history of Mexican clubs and now, the royal team was left on the line being eliminated by Atlético de San Luis in the playoffs, which can cause changes at all levels within the Monterrey team.
Regarding the subject of the squad, the Rayados are preparing imminent changes, there will be departures and important reinforcements will arrive, the first of them strictly requested by Víctor Manuel Vucetich, ‘King Midas’ does not forget his time with Chivas and has asked one of his favorites from the Verde Valle team, the young midfielder Eduardo Torres.
Víctor Manuel wants to blow up the Rayados midfield with the arrival of one of the players he trusts, instead, the royals would deliver one of their jewels, ‘Plátano’ Alvarado, who despite showing conditions of outstanding game, Vucetich does not end up liking it, which would make it the ideal exchange fashion, since both parties, as well as the two soccer players, would undoubtedly benefit.
#Chivas #Monterrey #cook #exchange #players #market
