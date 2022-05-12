? ? ???? #AlertFichaje?

CHIVAS – STRIPED

Would you like to trade Plátano Alvarado for Lalo Torres?

In Monterrey they see it very likely, the still Chivas player is to the complete liking of Vucetich while Alvarado is looking for more minutes… pic.twitter.com/IVA05XMx8W

— Jon Barbon ® (@jonbarbon) May 11, 2022